Man arrested after shooting alleged home burglar

The shooter, who police have taken into custody, said he shot a man who broke into the house.
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after reportedly attempting to rob a house in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say a person inside the house called 911 to report that a man had broken into his home and that he shot the alleged burglar. Phoenix police officers arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

The shooter stayed at the scene near 18th Avenue and Yuma Street and was taken into custody, police say. Detectives are looking at what led up to the shooting.

