Make mom’s dream come true with a family trip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of families talk about planning dream trips to create memories. For some, it’s about taking their parents to Italy or France. Other parents look to make memories with teenagers before they head off to college. Prices for these adventures add up quickly, but there are always ways to save!

In addition to searching for deals on airfare and hotels, there are many ways to keep costs down on the ground at your destination. First, consider an apartment or home rental with several bedrooms instead of hotel rooms. Airbnb and VRBO have great options in cities around the world. They can save a group a lot of money versus a series of hotel rooms (and the various lodging, resort fee, and city taxes that come along with hotels these days).

Mexico City is a great example of a destination where you can find deals on multiple-bedroom apartments in nice neighborhoods. They can save a family a lot of money compared to hotel rooms. Second, you don’t have to rely on tours and guides, which get expensive very quickly for a family group. I’m a big fan of using public transportation to get around, whether it’s trains, buses, or ferries!

From Rome, a day trip tour of the beautiful hilltop villages of Assisi or Orvieto will cost well over $150 for each person. However, you can easily get to either destination on the train for around $30 per person.

From Stockholm, a guided day trip to the historic towns of Uppsala and Sigtuna will run a couple of hundred dollars per person. However, a combination of trains and a bus will cost less than $30 per person. For an even better deal, you can take a ferry ride from Stockholm to the islands in the area for $3 per person. You really can’t beat a three-dollar trip!

Domestically, the ferries in New York City are also an economical way to see skyline views. There’s no need for a pricey river cruise!

Iceland may be the perfect destination if the family is into outdoor adventures. Most of the natural wonders there are free! The prices for individual tickets to popular destinations, like Silfra for snorkeling, the Blue Lagoon or Sky Lagoon will add up quickly. Booking a day trip tour to the famous Diamond Beach is $170 for each person from the capital of Reykjavik.

On the other hand, an SUV rental for two days to drive the entire group to Diamond Beach is only $120. Visiting the famous glacier lagoon is completely free, as are nearby waterfalls, lava fields, black sand beaches, and the plane wreckage at the site known as Solheimasandur. Third, go during the off-season. You’ll save big on airfare and hotel costs if you travel in the fall or winter months. Rome in the winter is a great option, as are other southern Europe destinations like Barcelona. You’ll spend half the amount you’d spend in June or July.

Fourth, consider a lesser-known destination to save some cash. If your mother’s dream is to visit the Amalfi Coast in Italy, check prices in the famous seaside town of Positano. At the same time, check rental prices in the lesser-known (but equally beautiful) towns of Atrani or Ravello, just down the coast.

Of course, you don’t have to fly at all to create a memorable family vacation! Much closer to home, several of the resorts in Rocky Point come with three (or more) bedrooms. They can save families or other groups a lot of money on a trip! Plus, if you’ve never been, there are things to do in Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point) for every member of the family.

Mother’s Day (and the upcoming Father’s Day) are great times to start planning a dream vacation for the family! While pandemic-era low prices for flights are gone, there are still plenty of ways to plan a trip without breaking the bank.

