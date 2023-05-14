110 ° Day Contest
Deadly shooting leaves one dead, one hospitalized

The shooting occurred near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road on Sunday, May 14.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road. One was taken from the scene with serious injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are underway, but no further details are available yet.

