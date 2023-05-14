Deadly crash closes eastbound I-10 in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly car crash closed parts of a major freeway in Buckeye on Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-car crash on the I-10 in Buckeye. DPS says the crash involves a semi-truck and another vehicle. Officials say one person died in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the I-10 in Buckeye are closed at Palo Verde Road as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash. Drivers are advised to expect delays and take alternative routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

