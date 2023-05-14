Check out these Mother’s Day discounts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are some amazing Mother’s Day discounts available for moms today from Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary, Cordially, and Sap N’ Honey Charcuterie Boards!

The spa will be offering viewers a waived spa membership fee ($500 value) for those interested in gifting an annual membership.

Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary

The spa will be offering viewers a waived spa membership fee ($500 value) for those interested in gifting an annual membership, as well as a 20% discount on any 60 or 90-minute spa service booked by viewers that mention the Mother’s Day segment through June 30!

Palo Verde’s spa membership allows guests special access to spa amenities and services, including 20% off the spa’s extensive menu of spa services and access to exclusive amenities at Palo Verde Spa, including the men’s and women’s private steam rooms, jacuzzi patio, and relaxation lounge. It also includes 24-hour access to the open-air fitness center, which features sweeping views of Camelback Mountain. Also included is a one complimentary 90-minute spa treatment and one complimentary dinner at Weft & Warpo. You’ll also gain access to the adults-only intimate spa pool and also features stunning views of Camelback Mountain from a lounger or daybed!

Cordially will be offering 10% off classes signed up for between Sunday, May 14, and Friday, May 19!

Cordially

Cordially will be offering 10% off classes signed up for between Sunday, May 14, and Friday, May 19!

Sap N Honey will be offering 10% off any order between Sunday, May 14 and Friday, May 19.

Sap N Honey Charcuterie Boards

Sap N Honey will be offering 10% off any order between Sunday, May 14 and Friday, May 19.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.