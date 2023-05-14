110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Check out these Mother’s Day discounts

MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)
MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)(WITN/GRAY)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are some amazing Mother’s Day discounts available for moms today from Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary, Cordially, and Sap N’ Honey Charcuterie Boards!

The spa will be offering viewers a waived spa membership fee ($500 value) for those interested in gifting an annual membership.

Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary

The spa will be offering viewers a waived spa membership fee ($500 value) for those interested in gifting an annual membership, as well as a 20% discount on any 60 or 90-minute spa service booked by viewers that mention the Mother’s Day segment through June 30!

Palo Verde’s spa membership allows guests special access to spa amenities and services, including 20% off the spa’s extensive menu of spa services and access to exclusive amenities at Palo Verde Spa, including the men’s and women’s private steam rooms, jacuzzi patio, and relaxation lounge. It also includes 24-hour access to the open-air fitness center, which features sweeping views of Camelback Mountain. Also included is a one complimentary 90-minute spa treatment and one complimentary dinner at Weft & Warpo. You’ll also gain access to the adults-only intimate spa pool and also features stunning views of Camelback Mountain from a lounger or daybed!

Cordially will be offering 10% off classes signed up for between Sunday, May 14, and Friday, May 19!

Cordially

Cordially will be offering 10% off classes signed up for between Sunday, May 14, and Friday, May 19!

Sap N Honey will be offering 10% off any order between Sunday, May 14 and Friday, May 19.

Sap N Honey Charcuterie Boards

Sap N Honey will be offering 10% off any order between Sunday, May 14 and Friday, May 19.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

Spa memberships for mom, courtesy of Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary
Petrified Forest park entry sign (Source: National Park Service)
25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
There's a lot to do this weekend across the Phoenix area.
Comedians, choirs, and Cenicienta: things to do this weekend!
Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Marlins Park on Wednesday, April 27, 2016,...
Beyoncé heads to Glendale in August, kicks off global tour with sold-out show in Sweden