Bring on the heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning for all the moms out there with lows in the 70s. Warm temperatures will continue this weekend, with a warmer-than-average Mother’s Day forecast ahead of us.

We could see 100 degrees this afternoon, so get ready to turn on the A/C. Temperatures could stay near triple digits through Wednesday until daytime highs begin to cool a few degrees into the mid-90s.

You will notice some moisture in the air in the next few days, and that moisture will move in from the South. We could start to see some shower and thunderstorms chances in northern Arizona and north and east Phoenix through the upcoming week. It will also be a bit breezy in northern and eastern Arizona.

