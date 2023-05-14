110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bring on the heat

Expect triple digits today!
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning for all the moms out there with lows in the 70s. Warm temperatures will continue this weekend, with a warmer-than-average Mother’s Day forecast ahead of us.

We could see 100 degrees this afternoon, so get ready to turn on the A/C. Temperatures could stay near triple digits through Wednesday until daytime highs begin to cool a few degrees into the mid-90s.

You will notice some moisture in the air in the next few days, and that moisture will move in from the South. We could start to see some shower and thunderstorms chances in northern Arizona and north and east Phoenix through the upcoming week. It will also be a bit breezy in northern and eastern Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert (7am) Update at Sunday, 05/14/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 5/13/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm update for 5/13/2023
Our days will be fairly humid, and moisture will move in from the south.
Hot Mother’s Day forecast, triple digits return to Arizona