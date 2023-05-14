6 kids, man hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Six children and one man are in the hospital after an early morning crash in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials responded to reports of a crash near 30th Street and Greenway Road. When they arrived, they found a two-car crash with one person needing to be extricated from their vehicle.

Seven people were taken to the hospital in all and were as follows:

Child (male) taken in extremely critical condition.

Child (male) taken in critical condition.

Child (male) taken in critical condition.

Child (male) taken in critical condition.

Child (male) taken in stable condition.

Child (female) taken in stable condition.

Adult male taken in stable condition.

There are no further details if impairment was a factor in the crash.

