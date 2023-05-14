6 kids, man hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Six children and one man are in the hospital after an early morning crash in north Phoenix.
Phoenix fire officials responded to reports of a crash near 30th Street and Greenway Road. When they arrived, they found a two-car crash with one person needing to be extricated from their vehicle.
Seven people were taken to the hospital in all and were as follows:
- Child (male) taken in extremely critical condition.
- Child (male) taken in critical condition.
- Child (male) taken in critical condition.
- Child (male) taken in critical condition.
- Child (male) taken in stable condition.
- Child (female) taken in stable condition.
- Adult male taken in stable condition.
There are no further details if impairment was a factor in the crash.
