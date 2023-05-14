110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

5 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after wrong-way crash in north Phoenix

Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family inside.
Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family inside.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family is in the hospital after they were hit by a wrong-way driver in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a two-car crash near 30th Street and Greenway Road. Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family of two adults and five children inside. The family was taken to the hospital with various injuries, with a teenager suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say the wrong-way driver stayed on the scene and impairment is believed to be a factor of the crash.

Paramedics said that 6 children and one man are in hospital.
Paramedics said that 6 children and one man are in hospital.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

Police were called out for a welfare check, but they found a man dead in an alley.
Man found dead in alley near downtown Phoenix
A teen boy was shot early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
Teen boy dead after shooting near west Phoenix apartments
A teen girl was shot dead in front of a house party in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and...
Teen girl shot to death during overnight house party near Tolleson
Teenage girl dies fleeing house party in west Phoenix