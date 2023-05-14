5 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after wrong-way crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family is in the hospital after they were hit by a wrong-way driver in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a two-car crash near 30th Street and Greenway Road. Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family of two adults and five children inside. The family was taken to the hospital with various injuries, with a teenager suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say the wrong-way driver stayed on the scene and impairment is believed to be a factor of the crash.

Paramedics said that 6 children and one man are in hospital. (Arizona's Family)

