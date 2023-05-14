110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

13-year-old hockey player struck, killed by truck while getting on school bus

The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed boarding a school bus.
By Marcus Aarsvold and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a 13-year-old girl who died when she was hit by a car while boarding her school bus.

Evelyn Gurney died after she was struck by a passing truck while getting on the school bus in the Town of Excelsior Friday morning.

Evelyn played hockey for Reedsburg Wisconsin Dells Youth Hockey Coach Joe Uminski for four years.

“I think a lot of us are still in shock. It’s unimaginable, devastating and those are really the only words that come to mind,” he said. “She wasn’t a big kid but she was a spitfire, and she played like she was six feet tall.”

Uminski said Evelyn would play defense, forward, or any position he asked. He said she always gave it her all and had a long term goal to play hockey in college.

Uminski believed she had her sights set on the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

As of Saturday, Evelyn’s teammates are grieving but continuing to play the game in her honor. They taped her name and number on their hockey sticks.

Hundreds of Wisconsin hockey players and their families have also changed their social media pictures to an image with the letters EV 42, in honor of Evelyn, who’s number was 42.

Uminski said he told his young athletes to channel Evelyn’s spirit on the ice.

“That was my message to them and the whole group was to take that piece of her and put it in you and play like that, play like that every game in every shift and everything you do,” he said. “We love her. She was a very bright flame, and it’s been dimmed but we won’t let it go out.”

Evelyn also played for teams in Tomah, Sauk Prairie and competed with teams in Chicago.

Evelyn’s teammates started a GoFundMe for her family with a $1,000 goal. As of Saturday, the Goals for Gurney GoFundMe has raised over $58,000.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
Officials say that talks between congressional staff and the White House have been...
Debt ceiling looms as talks between Biden and Republicans continue
Police were called out for a welfare check, but they found a man dead in an alley.
Man found dead in alley near downtown Phoenix
Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app