110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: Student attends graduation ceremony, accepts diploma 38 weeks pregnant

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant. (Source: Henry Ford College/MAGNIFI U/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) - A college student in Michigan got to skip to the head of the line to receive her diploma this month.

Kelsey Hudie was allowed to receive her diploma a little earlier than the rest of her class as she was about to give birth.

Henry Ford College shared video of the ceremony that included Hudie getting her diploma while 38 weeks pregnant.

Russell Kavalhuna, the school’s president, announced Hudie’s pregnancy to the graduating class, explaining that she needed to make a quick exit after receiving her diploma.

“There is one person who cannot wait any longer. I hope you will allow me to quickly move through one degree before we do the rest of you all,” Kavalhuna said.

Hudie then can be seen joining Kavalhuna on stage to receive her diploma as a lullaby played in the background with the crowd and her fellow graduates applauding.

According to reports, Hudie welcomed her baby girl, Nyla, following the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder

Latest News

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, K-9 injured in east Tennessee
A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family