Teen boy dead after being shot in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is dead after he was shot in north Phoenix on Friday night. Officers were called near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive and found the teen boy shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. He hasn’t been identified.

Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been found.

It happened at 16th Street and Westcott Drive. (Arizona's Family)

