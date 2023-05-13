Shootout breaks out between deadly armed robbery suspect and officers in Globe area

GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an armed robbery suspect is barricaded inside a home in the Globe area after a shooting involving officers on Friday evening. The suspect was wanted for a robbery two months ago in Mesa that left one person dead. The Department of Public Safety, Mesa Police and U.S. Marshals are at the scene. Gila County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to steer clear of areas near Golden Hill and Russell Road. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

On March 3, officers say 36-year-old Zane Robert Proctor and the second suspect went inside a business armed with guns near Alma School Road and University Drive. The two began to fight with a person inside, and the victim was shot and later died. The two then robbed the victim and took off. Proctor was arrested on May 5, nearly two months after the initial robbery, in Gilbert on two warrants. He claimed his accomplice got into a “tussle” and shot the victim, police said.

Proctor faces charges including 1st-degree premeditated murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Proctor faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The victim hasn’t been identified.

This is the eighth-officer involved shooting outside Maricopa County and the 36th in the state in 2023.

