110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person was killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if the damage and death were caused by a tornado.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
Phoenix Arizona with its downtown lit by the last rays of sun at the dusk.
Census rejecting some big-city complaints of 2020 undercounts
Charleigh Gatewood
Baby born with rare condition leaves hospital after 511 days