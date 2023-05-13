110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after two-car crash in west Phoenix

The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital.
The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died Saturday after a two-car crash in west Phoenix.

Around 11:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a crash near 48th Lane and Thomas Road. Officers found one female driver who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the other car was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Thomas Road is closed in both directions in the area while investigators work.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder

Latest News

Phoenix Arizona with its downtown lit by the last rays of sun at the dusk.
Census rejecting some big-city complaints of 2020 undercounts
The boy died at the hospital.
Teen boy dead after being shot in north Phoenix
No officers were hurt.
Hours-long standoff and shooting ends with Mesa homicide suspect in custody in Globe
Officials not seeing large amount of migrants crossing in Nogales