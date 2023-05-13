Man dead after two-car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died Saturday after a two-car crash in west Phoenix.

Around 11:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a crash near 48th Lane and Thomas Road. Officers found one female driver who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the other car was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Thomas Road is closed in both directions in the area while investigators work.

