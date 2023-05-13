Hot Mother’s Day forecast, triple digits return to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Warm temperatures will continue this weekend, with a hot Mother’s Day forecast ahead of us. Lower deserts could see 100-degree readings. Temperatures could stay near triple digits through Wednesday until daytime highs begin to cool a few degrees into the mid-90s.

Our weather pattern will be interesting over the next few days. Our days will be fairly humid, and moisture will move in from the south. We could start to see some shower and thunderstorm chances in northern Arizona and north and east of Phoenix through the upcoming week. It will also be a bit breezy in northern and eastern Arizona. Happy Mother’s Day, everyone!

