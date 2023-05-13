Here comes the heat for Mother’s Day weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be a warmer day with highs around 99 degrees--6 degrees above our average. Get used to the heat this weekend, a ridge of high pressure will start to heat things up this weekend.

For Saturday we could see another triple-digit day with plenty of sunshine as well. Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and we will see great weather for brunch, with lows in the 70s. We’ll see another warm day with a high in the upper 90s. It’ll be excellent pool weather this weekend.

The way this high pressure is going to end up we will see an interesting pattern where our humidity will climb and moisture will push in from the south of us. There is a slight chance we can start to see some showers and thunderstorms here in the valley next week and a better chance up in the high country. Temperatures will also back down in the mid to upper 90s next week with a few passing clouds.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

