110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Here comes the heat for Mother’s Day weekend

It's gonna be a hot Mother's Day.
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be a warmer day with highs around 99 degrees--6 degrees above our average. Get used to the heat this weekend, a ridge of high pressure will start to heat things up this weekend.

For Saturday we could see another triple-digit day with plenty of sunshine as well. Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and we will see great weather for brunch, with lows in the 70s. We’ll see another warm day with a high in the upper 90s. It’ll be excellent pool weather this weekend.

The way this high pressure is going to end up we will see an interesting pattern where our humidity will climb and moisture will push in from the south of us. There is a slight chance we can start to see some showers and thunderstorms here in the valley next week and a better chance up in the high country. Temperatures will also back down in the mid to upper 90s next week with a few passing clouds.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert (7am) Update for Saturday, 05/13/23
For Saturday, we could see another triple-digit day with plenty of sunshine.
Expect triple digit temperatures around Phoenix this Mother’s Day weekend
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Wednesday 05/12/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Friday 05/12/2023