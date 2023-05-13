110 ° Day Contest
‘Completely devastating’: Tempe tattoo artist warns of social media hack

Lindsey Leopard is one of the many who’s been affected.
By David Caltabiano
Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A social media hack is infecting Valley tattoo artists and scamming their clients. Lindsey Leopard is one of the many who’s been affected. Lindsey said she received a link for tattoo supplies from a friend, and as soon as she put an email in her bio, she was locked out of her page. It turns out her friend was hacked, too. “It all seemed very valid because it was from people I knew,” she said.

Lindsey said the hacker then turned into a scammer and duped potential clients for fake tattoo deposits. “It’s infuriating, just completely devastating you know he has gotten deposits from four people I’m aware of, and all I can do is offer them a tattoo. They feel terrible; I feel terrible,” she said.

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors said it’s very common in this day and age. He’s urging people who use any social site to set up two-factor authentication. “We do this all the time if you have a debit card,” said Colburn. “You have to have two factor authentication, you have to have the debit card and a pin number. Imagine if you didn’t have to have a pin number, that’s exactly what you’re doing with all of your online accounts if you don’t turn it on,” said Colburn.

Lindsey admits she didn’t have the authentication, which typically comes in a one-time text to validate identity. She’s contacted Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to shut down the account but hasn’t had any luck.

Now, she’s using word of mouth to warn clients and the public. “If it seems too good to be true, it really is. It’s frightening they can get to you from people you trust,” she said. Arizona’s Family also reached out to Meta and has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

