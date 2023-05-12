110 ° Day Contest
Wyclef Jean to perform at Phoenix Mercury’s home opener

Wyclef, along with 200 of his superfans on the court will sing Bob Marley’s hit phenomenon,...
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Wyclef Jean will perform at the Phoenix Mercury’s Fry’s Food Stores Welcome Home Opener against the Chicago Sky on May 21 at Footprint Center.

Jean will perform Bob Marley’s hit phenomenon, “One Love,” along with 200 of his superfans on the court during halftime. The opener will celebrate the return to the floor of Brittney Griner in what will be one of the most memorable games in the Mercury’s 26-season history.

“May 21 is going to be an unforgettable experience for our fans and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to have an award-winning artist the caliber of Wyclef Jean join us in celebrating BG’s return and a new Mercury season,” Mercury president Vince Kozar said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for the partnership with The Sum and excited for how their show will elevate our in-arena experience.”

To honor Brittney Griner’s return, Jean will perform five of his greatest hits at a postgame concert in the courtyard at the Footprint Center lower bowl.

Griner was wrongfully arrested in February 2022 at a Russian airport. She plays for a Russian basketball team in the off-season. She later pleaded guilty to bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country and was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison. The State Department negotiated a prisoner swap with Russia and in December, Griner returned to the U.S. She later announced she would play for the Mercury for the 2023 season.

