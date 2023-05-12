Westbound Loop 101 closed in Glendale due to deadly crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway are closed in Glendale after a deadly wreck involving at least three vehicles.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic is closed at 67th Avenue near Arrowhead Ranch due to the crash which was first reported around 5:45 a.m. DPS troopers confirmed the crash was deadly but no other information was immediately available. Drivers are being forced off the freeway at 59th Avenue and are being asked to find an alternate route.

It’s unclear when the freeway will reopen. The First Alert Traffic team recommends using Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive throughout the morning as detectives work the scene. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

