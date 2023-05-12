110 ° Day Contest
Troopers seek witnesses after woman hit, killed by vehicle on Loop 202 in Tempe

A woman was struck and killed on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road Thursday night.
A woman was struck and killed on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road Thursday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Loop 202 Thursday night in Tempe. Now DPS troopers are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

Just before 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the westbound lanes of the 202 near the Scottsdale Road off-ramp. There, they found a woman who had been struck, possibly by a semi-truck and other vehicles, in the middle lanes of the freeway. The 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene but her identity has not been released.

Investigators say it’s possible that the involved drivers didn’t know they had hit her. Troopers also didn’t find a car nearby that might have belonged to the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call the AZDPS Duty Office at (602) 223-2212

