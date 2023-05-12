Triple digits likely this weekend for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and warmer weather in the Valley today with a high of 96 degrees this afternoon. Light winds are expected across the state.

Sunshine continues this weekend in the deserts with temperatures climbing to the upper 90s Saturday and to about 100 degrees for Mothers Day on Sunday. That’s about 7 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Warmer-than-average temperatures continue next week with highs near 100 through midweek, but humidity levels climb as well. In the mountains of our state, look for daily thunderstorm chances starting Sunday and lasting through next week.

There’s a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm to make it into the deserts, but our main threats each day will be gusty winds, blowing dust and dry lighting. Temperatures should start to come back down to the low 90s by the end of next week.

