Slot machine player wins $843K jackpot at casino near Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lady Luck was on the side of a slot machine player near Glendale, and now she’s more than $840,000 richer. Alexis V. was playing the Sinatra New York, New York slot machine at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley when she hit the jackpot on Thursday, the casino said. She was all smiles when they gave her a check for $842,984.05. She joins the Winners’ Circle with other players who have won big. “Congratulations to the newest member of our Winners’ Circle, Alexis V! We always love to celebrate big wins with our guests!” Treena Parvello, director of government and public relations at Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said in a statement.

The Tohono O’odham Nation owns and operates Desert Diamond Casino West Valley. It has more than 1,400 slot machines, plus poker, blackjack, roulette, craps and baccarat. Desert Diamond Casinos has four locations in Arizona, mostly in the southern part of the state.

