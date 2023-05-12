110 ° Day Contest
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation

Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family first exposed a Scottsdale dentist accused of stealing patient information, ID theft, insurance fraud and burglary two weeks ago. Now, the Arizona Dental Board is taking action against the doctor still treating patients after the arrest. “My opinion, he is not safe to practice,” said Arizona Dental Board President Dr. Anthony Herro.

Dr. Daniel Gold has voluntarily surrendered his dental license at the request of the board. If he refused, the board would have moved to immediately suspend Gold’s license with the intent to eventually revoke it. “First, I would ask him, ‘why would you do this?’ It’s a federal crime, you’re throwing your whole life down the drain,” said one accuser, whose car was reportedly burglarized by Gold.

Gold was not in front of the board on Friday. Only his lawyer was present, who called for a private executive session with board members to discuss confidential medical information. After his arrest, the now-former dentist blamed his bipolar disorder and a medication switch for his behavior. He is still facing several felonies for his slew of charges and accusations. “The mission of this board is to protect the public,” said Dr. Herro.

Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license. The Dental Board is also sending his HIPAA violations to the Dept. of Health after allegedly stealing patient information, and he could further face financial penalties. Gold can reapply for his license at any given time though sources believe he will do so after he goes through his criminal proceedings.

