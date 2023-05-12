110 ° Day Contest
Retired pilot wins Pay It Forward award

Tony Anger has flown 500+ veterans in his two-seater Fairchild PT-26 plane. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Penguin Air & Plumbing
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward at Falcon Field to Tony Anger, who started a charitable organization called Grounded No More. His friend Denise said, “His love for the Vets is evident in everything he does — how he talks with them makes sure that we understand what this is all about and that we honor them. My dad was a Vet and it’s in my blood, same as him.”

He has flown over 500 veterans in his classic two-seater Fairchild PT-26 plane and he does it with his crew of volunteers. The best part is he does this for no charge to veterans and gives them an experience they will never forget. His crew set him up, and he arrived at the hangar in style.

Don Donaldson, who nominated Tony, said, “We got something special for you, Tony. I went on a flight with you. I tell you what, it was one of the most exciting things I have done in my life. What you do for Veterans is so special and we wanted to pay it forward for you and I hope it helps. I am very humbled. That will pay for at least two rides.”

Once Tony retired from America West, he said God gave him a sign that this was something he needs to do. He does it to thank veterans for their service, and he is touched to be nominated. “It’s miracle after miracle,” he said. “I look around and things happen like this. I’ve got a great crew and to see the faces of these veterans — we have a lot of them come in with their heads down and when they leave they are smiling.”

