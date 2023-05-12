Peoria school board meeting dominated by concerns about transgender bathroom policies

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Talks of policies regarding the rights of transgender students and which bathrooms they can use continue to dominate in one Valley school district. Two weeks ago, the Peoria Unified Governing Board quickly decided to let transgender students use the bathroom of their preference. However, parents are still up in arms at the meeting on Thursday night.

Parents and students on both sides attended the meeting to re-hash their concerns. The meeting two weeks ago was so explosive the district had security in anticipation of a big audience. They closed the lobby of the building to the public and banned any signage that had a huge presence during the last session. During the last meeting, the board voted 3-2, shooting down a policy that would essentially force students to use the bathroom that aligned with their biology.

Board member Rebecca Hill said she’d vote down several policies tonight, including the budget, because of the previous vote. “From this point forward, until we start supporting 100 percent of our population of students at PUSD, which obviously includes the girls, I’m voting no on a lot of stuff. I don’t see the point of putting any money, not a dime, into such a broken evil system, so this is a hard no for me until the board rethinks their decision of protecting girls at PUSD,” Hill said.

“Are you actually listening to the people who pay your paycheck? Because we’d be happy to take it from you if you refuse to protect our girls,” said a public comment speaker, upset by the vote. “By voting to not have the administration voting to start drafting discriminatory bathroom policies, you have saved the district thousands of dollars in lawyers fees. Peoria Unified is not above federal title seven and title nine legislation,” said a public comment speaker in favor of the vote.

There was no official bathroom policy, so now some parents feel that, in theory, any student could use any bathroom. Those parents say they want clarity. “What we are seeking is clarity on an issue that is clearly causing division between parents. Their own wording in their existing practice that they follow discusses competing rights between students who want to use opposite-sex bathrooms and students who are uncomfortable with that. So they are really creating and fostering that division. All we are asking for is a clear policy and clarity for all students involved,” said parent Nikki Bancheff.

Other students say they need to show up to protect transgender friends. “We feel tense because at our school today, there was actually a protest for the opposing side saying trans kids shouldn’t be allowed to use the bathroom of their preferred gender,” said Liberty High School senior Ava Snyder. “At our school, there is no record of an incident, and I feel like this entire thing is being brought on by hate and prejudice, and these people who say they’re afraid are now afraid of people infiltrating the bathrooms, and they were not afraid before.”

Although the board is not legally allowed to revisit the policy on Thursday because it’s not on the agenda, it has created a lot of tension between board members.

