New CharBoss fire prevention technology has potential for short and long-term benefits

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As temperatures rise here in Arizona, fire prevention is critical in keeping our vulnerable communities safe. In the High Country, forest thinning has been a constant preventative method to limit wildfires. But new technology called the CharBoss will soon allow year-round burning to reduce overgrowth. Coconino County recently got a presentation on the CharBoss and how it works. “This machine can help us treat more acres, and reduce the amount of biomass of the limbs and needles that are left behind,” Coconino County Forest Restoration Director Jay Smith said.

Smith and his colleagues are constantly looking for ways to decrease fire and flooding risks. But previous methods haven’t always been that efficient. The CharBoss hopes to change that. “We have a better chance of not losing homes, properties, or lives,” he said.

The biomass has traditionally often left burn scars on the forest floor. But the CharBoss turns that biomass into a carbon byproduct that not only provides nutrients for various types of soils but it also has possible financial benefits through commercial usage. “The cost of removing the biomass from the forest or from properties can get high,” Smith said. “So having something that can offset that cost a little bit helps out in being able to do more acres and more properties when we’re doing forested areas.”

But Northern Arizona University professor and Ecological Restoration Institute director of forest operations Dr. Han-Sup Han says the CharBoss isn’t limited to benefiting forested areas and communities. “It can be used anywhere. Literally anywhere, not just in northern Arizona,” Han said. “We want people in the Southwest aware that tools are available now.”

Smith and Coconino County still aren’t 100% committed to purchasing a CharBoss, which he says requires at least two people to run and costs about $160,000. But compared to the more than $100 million spent dealing with flood response and mitigation efforts after last year’s Tunnel and Pipeline fires, Smith says technology like the CharBoss is definitely a step in the right direction. “We have looked at this and said wouldn’t it be better to be proactive?” Smith asked. “To get the forest in a healthier state, more wildfire resilient to where we’re not spending money after the fire dealing with all of these floods that impact our community.”

