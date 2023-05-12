110 ° Day Contest
Man and woman shot to death inside north Phoenix apartment

Homicide detectives were still on the scene nearly 12 hours after the initial call out to police.
Homicide detectives were still on the scene nearly 12 hours after the initial call out to police.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found shot to death Thursday evening in north Phoenix.

Officers were on the scene just after 7:20 p.m. at an apartment complex north of Dove Valley Road and east of Interstate 17 after dispatchers got multiple calls of shots fired from an apartment in the complex. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment who were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Details on the shooting are still limited, but police say that homicide detectives are actively working to learn more about what led up to the shootout. A heavy police presence could be seen early Friday morning, about 12 hours since the investigation first began.

