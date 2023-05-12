Man killed stepdaughter before shooting himself, Goodyear police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man shot his stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself earlier this week at a home in Goodyear.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a home on Larkspur Drive, near Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. Officers found two bodies in the house, since identified as 18-year-old Aaliyah M. Anderson and 41-year-old John D. Castro. Based on evidence at the scene and autopsy reports, police believe Castro shot Anderson and then himself.

Police have not released a possible motive. Anderson was a student at Desert Edge High School.

