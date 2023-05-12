Man found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning in west Phoenix. Police say the victim, 36-year-old Luis Rafael Montoya, had “obvious signs of trauma,” but didn’t specify what could have caused the injuries.

Officers found Montoya’s body near Glendale and 35th avenues around 6:30 a.m. Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480 (WITNESS) or 480 (TESTEGO). Tips can be anonymous and anyone with info that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

