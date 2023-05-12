110 ° Day Contest
House under construction goes up in flames in North Scottsdale

Rural Metro shared a video of the firefight with Arizona's Family.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A house being built in a new subdivision on the border of north Scottsdale and Cave Creek went up in flames late Thursday night.

Firefighters shared a video of the firefight to Arizona’s Family which happened in a new community under construction near 64th Street and Dynamite Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Rural Metro, together with Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish the flames after the house’s frame became fully engulfed.

No injuries were reported. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of the blaze.

