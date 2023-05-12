110 ° Day Contest
Glendale homeowner shoots man believed to be breaking into his home, police say

The shooting happened near 47th and Northern avenues.
The shooting happened near 47th and Northern avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged burglary took a turn after a shooting left a man hospitalized on Thursday afternoon. Police say a homeowner shot a suspect who he thought was trying to break into his house near 47th and Northern avenues. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.

