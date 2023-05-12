Glendale homeowner shoots man believed to be breaking into his home, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged burglary took a turn after a shooting left a man hospitalized on Thursday afternoon. Police say a homeowner shot a suspect who he thought was trying to break into his house near 47th and Northern avenues. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.