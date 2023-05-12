Expect triple digit temperatures around Phoenix this Mother’s Day weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start Friday morning around Phoenix with a low of 66 degrees, considering our average low this time of year is 68 degrees. It will be warmer during the day with highs around 96, which is three degrees above average. Get ready for another warmup this weekend as a ridge of high pressure starts to heat things up.

For Saturday, we could see another triple-digit day with plenty of sunshine. Mother’s Day is this Sunday and we’ll see great weather for brunch with lows in the 70s, but we will see another warm day with highs in the upper 90s. It’ll be great pool weather this weekend.

The way this high pressure is going to end up, we’ll see an interesting pattern where our humidity will climb and moisture will push in from the south. There’s a slight chance we might see some showers and thunderstorms here in the Valley next week, with a better chance up in the High Country. Temperatures will be back down in the mid to upper 90s next week as well with a few passing clouds.

Have a great weekend, and happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

