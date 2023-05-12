110 ° Day Contest
Driver says she was threatened with gun on interstate; incident caught on dashcam

A dashboard camera captures the moment someone appears to pull a gun on a woman in Indianapolis. (Source: WTHR/MACY WESLEY/CNN)
By WTHR staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - A dashboard camera captures the moment someone pulled a gun on another driver in Indianapolis.

“We’re all just trying to get home,” Macy Wesley said.

That’s all she said she was trying to do Tuesday night when she merged behind a white Hyundai Sonata on I-465 right before the Meridian Street exit.

“I immediately kind of got a break check, which I just assumed was traffic,” Wesley said.

She said she slowed down.

“I noticed the passenger, driver kept turning around, looking at me, which kind of caught me off guard. I didn’t understand why they were doing that.” Wesley said.

But if she was surprised by that, she probably never expected what happened next, someone coming out of the car’s sunroof waving a gun.

“And they cocked their gun and pointed it at my car and were waving at me to get back again,” Wesley said.

Moments later, the white car switches lanes to the right and slows down until they’re right beside Wesley’s car. Then they roll down their windows.

“I didn’t know if they were slowing down to literally just shoot through the car or shoot me in the head. I didn’t want to look at them or give them a reason to actually pull the trigger,” she said.

The entire time, Wesley said she just kept asking herself why.

“I had no idea why any of this was happening,” she said.

But Wesley said it’s not the first time she’s dealt with road rage while commuting, just not like this.

Her boyfriend Jeff Blankenship is thankful he bought her a dashboard camera this past Christmas.

“I’ve driven on 465 for over 10 years, and I’ve never encountered anything quite like that,” he said.

Wesley said she hopes she never encounters anything like it again.

“And I’m already anxious because of the way people are on the road. So after this happened, I’m just like kind of traumatized. I’m scared to drive again, honestly,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

