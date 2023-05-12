110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Deadly single-vehicle crash under investigation in Morristown

File photo -- Police lights at night.
File photo -- Police lights at night.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Morristown early Friday morning.

Peoria Police responded to an area north of Castle Hot Springs Road and Paseo De Oro in Morristown around 2 a.m. where officers found the driver seriously hurt and then died from his injuries. Details surrounding the crash and any possible impairment are still under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release

Latest News

Advocates push for probate reform in Arizona
A deadly crash has blocked all westbound lanes of the Loop 101 in the West Valley.
Westbound Loop 101 closed in Glendale due to deadly crash
File photo of the U.S./Mexican Border
Title 42 expires; here’s the aftermath on Arizona’s border communities
Homicide detectives were still on the scene nearly 12 hours after the initial call out to police.
Man and woman shot to death inside north Phoenix apartment