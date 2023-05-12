Deadly single-vehicle crash under investigation in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Morristown early Friday morning.

Peoria Police responded to an area north of Castle Hot Springs Road and Paseo De Oro in Morristown around 2 a.m. where officers found the driver seriously hurt and then died from his injuries. Details surrounding the crash and any possible impairment are still under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

