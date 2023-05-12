110 ° Day Contest
Comedians, choirs, and Cenicienta: things to do this weekend!

There's a lot to do this weekend across the Phoenix area.
By Dani Birzer
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are a lot of celebrities coming to Phoenix and beyond this week, including two headlining comedians! Grab your calendars and get ready to get your seats at some of the best events the Valley has to offer.

Phoenix

May 13: George Lopez | Celebrity Theatre - 440 N. 32nd St.

Comedian, author, and former show host George Lopez is coming to Phoenix for one night only on his “Alriiiiiight!” tour. Click here for tickets!

May 14: Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips | Arizona Financial Theatre - 400 W. Washington St.

Internationally celebrated comedian and author Sarah Silverman is coming to Phoenix on her comedy tour. Learn more about the tour here and get your tickets here!

May 14: Phoenix Boys Choir Pops Concert Series: PBC Playlist - 75 Years of Song | Orpheum Theatre - 203 W. Adams St.

Come together to celebrate on Mother’s Day with this concert of all kinds of classics you know and love like Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” “Carry On My Wayward Son,” “Route 66,” and many others. You’ll hear songs you already know and some songs you don’t. Click here for tickets!

Glendale

May 14: Red Hot Chili Peppers | State Farm Stadium - 1 Cardinals Way

Award-winning band Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat will be hitting the biggest stage in Glendale this weekend, and you don’t want to miss out. Tickets start around $40 and are available here.

Gilbert

May 13: The Unsinkable Molly Brown | Hale Theatre - 50 W. Page Avenue

It’s the last weekend to catch this classic musical in Gilbert! Learn the true story of an incredible woman who managed to survive the sinking of the RMS Titanic, a lifetime of tragedy, and more only to continue to rise and thrive in her circumstances. Click here for tickets (which are going fast!).

Tempe

May 13: Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story | Tempe Center for the Arts - 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

You know and love the story of Cinderella, so get ready to learn this “story within a story” of Belinda, a young girl reliving the story of Cinderella. This show is perfect for children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade. Click here for tickets!

Mesa

May 13: Amor Eterno: A Mother’s Day Mariachi Concert | Mesa Center for the Arts - 1 E. Main St.

This Mother’s Day celebration centers around the endearing love of all of our mothers, starring Betrize Montes & Mariachi Corazon del Valle, Carlos Torres & Mariachi Mi Mexico with dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Esperanza. Tickets stat at $48 and can be found here!

