110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bike thief shot by Glendale homeowner after throwing knife, police say 

Glendale police say Daniel Leon stole a bicycle from a homeowner's garage and chased after the...
Glendale police say Daniel Leon stole a bicycle from a homeowner's garage and chased after the homeowner with a knife after being confronted about the bike.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a bicycle from a Glendale homeowner and when the victim confronted him on Thursday, he was shot.

According to new court documents, this started on Wednesday when 37-year-old Daniel Leon stole the homeowner’s bicycle from his garage near 47th and Northern avenues. The homeowner told investigators that he saw Leon riding his stolen bike near his house on Thursday and confronted him. Leon denied stealing the bike and the two started fighting. The men wrestled until the homeowner pulled out a gun, which prompted Leon to pull out a knife, court documents say.

The homeowner started running away and Leon chased him with the knife, which he threw at the homeowner and missed, documents say. The homeowner told police that he fired one shot at Leon as he charged, hitting the left leg. Court records said Leon, while on the ground, threatened to kill the man’s family after he got out of the hospital. Leon was taken to the hospital and, once well enough, taken to jail.

Police say a Red Mountain High School football player was handling a gun and shot his teammate, killing him, at a Mesa home on Sunday.

According to documents, witnesses and a Ring video corroborate the homeowner’s account of events. The Ring video also caught Leon taking the bicycle out of the garage, police said. During an interview with police, Leon denied stealing the bike, saying he picked it up from a friend in a neighborhood nearby. He denied he broke into the homeowner’s garage. When police showed Leon the video, he told investigators that he was angry with the homeowner and chased him with the knife to “stab and slash” him, documents say.

After telling police this information, he continued to deny that he was the person in the video but later said the man looked close enough like Leon that “reasonable people” would believe he was the one who stole the bicycle, according to court documents. Leon was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree burglary.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release

Latest News

Scottsdale dentist accused of stealing from patients gives up license
Lindsey Leopard is one of the many who’s been affected.
‘Completely devastating’: Tempe tattoo artist warns of social media hack
Lori Vallow's verdicts are in.
True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - The Verdicts
Homicide detectives were still on the scene nearly 12 hours after the initial call out to police.
Man shot woman before turning gun on himself, Phoenix police say
Neighbors describe hearing gunshots in alleged murder-suicide at Phoenix apartment