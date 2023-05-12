Bike thief shot by Glendale homeowner after throwing knife, police say 

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a bicycle from a Glendale homeowner and when the victim confronted him on Thursday, he was shot.

According to new court documents, this started on Wednesday when 37-year-old Daniel Leon stole the homeowner’s bicycle from his garage near 47th and Northern avenues. The homeowner told investigators that he saw Leon riding his stolen bike near his house on Thursday and confronted him. Leon denied stealing the bike and the two started fighting. The men wrestled until the homeowner pulled out a gun, which prompted Leon to pull out a knife, court documents say.

The homeowner started running away and Leon chased him with the knife, which he threw at the homeowner and missed, documents say. The homeowner told police that he fired one shot at Leon as he charged, hitting the left leg. Court records said Leon, while on the ground, threatened to kill the man’s family after he got out of the hospital. Leon was taken to the hospital and, once well enough, taken to jail.

According to documents, witnesses and a Ring video corroborate the homeowner’s account of events. The Ring video also caught Leon taking the bicycle out of the garage, police said. During an interview with police, Leon denied stealing the bike, saying he picked it up from a friend in a neighborhood nearby. He denied he broke into the homeowner’s garage. When police showed Leon the video, he told investigators that he was angry with the homeowner and chased him with the knife to “stab and slash” him, documents say.

After telling police this information, he continued to deny that he was the person in the video but later said the man looked close enough like Leon that “reasonable people” would believe he was the one who stole the bicycle, according to court documents. Leon was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree burglary.

