After intense negotiations, Katie Hobbs approves Arizona’s $17 billion budget

By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (/3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Governor Katie Hobbs has signed into law a $17 billion Arizona budget package previously passed by the state legislature May 10.

“Today, we showed what happens when pragmatic leaders come together and compromise to get things done for Arizonans,” Hobbs said in a press release. “While it isn’t perfect, this budget is an important step towards making housing more affordable, building more roads, bridges and broadband access, expanding children’s health insurance, and investing in our public schools. I’m glad legislative leaders were able to come together to deliver for Arizona, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

The imperfection mentioned is likely failing to limit the expansion of a school voucher program, which drew criticism from Democrats.

The Democratic governor came into office in January with plans to undo the massive explosion in the voucher program, championed by her GOP predecessor, Gov. Doug Ducey. The program lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs.

Hobbs’ office had said the expansion siphons money from underfunded public schools and would cost $1.5 billion over the next decade.

But despite her criticism of the expanded vouchers, the budget negotiated with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature by Hobbs didn’t include any caps on the expansion. The governor had proposed restoring the program to what it was pre-expansion. Disabled children, students living on tribal reservations and students at low-performing public schools would still be eligible for voucher funds.

Some Democratic lawmakers still voted for elements of the package and lauded its $300 million increase in K-12 education funding and another $150 million for a fund that helps people with low-income housing, an eviction-prevention program and transitional housing.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, hailed the passing of a “fiscally conservative” state budget and highlighted the protection of the voucher program.

