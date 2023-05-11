The Wigwam in Litchfield Park blends historic retreat with ‘casual elegance’

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the hottest resorts in the West Valley is in the midst of a major, multi-million dollar renovation set to breathe new life into its grounds. The Wigwam in Litchfield Park has served the Valley for nearly a century. Take a good look at its luscious grounds that span 440 acres, and it’s no surprise why.

Despite being off the beaten path, a short 40-minute drive west of downtown Phoenix, the property is rich with history. Famous guests like Babe Ruth and Bob Hope have stayed at the Wigwam, which characterizes itself as having the perfect getaway for those seeking “casual elegance.” With luxury casitas, suites, and 54-holes of championship golf in addition to all the other amenities one would expect of a resort, who wouldn’t want to stay here?

Litchfield Park is just a short drive from downtown Phoenix bringing you a more green and secluded feel.

