110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

The Wigwam in Litchfield Park blends historic retreat with ‘casual elegance’

Soak in the summer, get a peaceful night's rest, and so much more at this historic property in the West Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the hottest resorts in the West Valley is in the midst of a major, multi-million dollar renovation set to breathe new life into its grounds. The Wigwam in Litchfield Park has served the Valley for nearly a century. Take a good look at its luscious grounds that span 440 acres, and it’s no surprise why.

Despite being off the beaten path, a short 40-minute drive west of downtown Phoenix, the property is rich with history. Famous guests like Babe Ruth and Bob Hope have stayed at the Wigwam, which characterizes itself as having the perfect getaway for those seeking “casual elegance.” With luxury casitas, suites, and 54-holes of championship golf in addition to all the other amenities one would expect of a resort, who wouldn’t want to stay here?

Litchfield Park is just a short drive from downtown Phoenix bringing you a more green and secluded feel.

Interested in a staycation? Arizona’s Family viewers get 25% off summer stays with promo code GMAZ23. Offer is bookable through May 27, 2023 and is valid for stays through September 30, 2023. Blackout dates may apply. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
Bill Chalmers calls himself a survivor of a system that left him bankrupt.
‘They took away everything I had:’ Arizona man pushes for probate reform

Latest News

Chandler High School sophomore's Native flag wins youth council contest
Fallen Yavapai County deputy to be honored at national memorial
Soak in the summer sun at the Wigwam in Litchfield Park
Why the pool at The Wigwam is one of the best West Valley hangout spots