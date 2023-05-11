110 ° Day Contest
Weekend warm up ahead for metro Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and warmer weather today in the Valley with a forecast high of 90 degrees. Lighter winds are expected and a High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County for ozone.

Afternoon temperatures continue to climb over the next few days, with highs in the upper 90s expected tomorrow and near the triple digit mark in Phoenix over the weekend.

Moisture will slowly increase across our state over the weekend and into next week. This means it will feel slightly more humid in the Valley. In the high country, we’ll start to see daily storm chances. Look for a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains Saturday and Sunday, with higher chances every day next week.

There’s a slight chance for Valley thunderstorms early next week and temperatures will stay toasty in the triple digits.

