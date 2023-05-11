110 ° Day Contest
Suspect involved in shooting with Phoenix police is in custody

A heavy police presence near 92nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye.
A heavy police presence near 92nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting involving Phoenix police on Thursday.

Police were in the area of 92nd Drive and Lower Buckeye when the shooting occurred early in the morning. The exact time when the shootout happened hasn’t been released, but police say that the suspect ran from the scene but has been located and is now in police custody. There were no injuries to any officers. Details on what led up to the shooting are still unknown at this time.

