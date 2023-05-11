110 ° Day Contest
Suns’ Ayton ruled out for Game 6 due to rib injury, reports say

Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half...
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 Thursday night vs. the Denver Nuggets due to a rib contusion, sources tell The Athletic. Ayton was injured during the first quarter of Game 5 after colliding with Denver guard Bruce Brown.

The role will now be filled by backup center Jock Landale in a possible elimination game. The Nuggets are up 3-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals after handing the Suns a blowout loss Tuesday night. Thursday night’s game will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix while Game 7, if the Suns win, will be back in Denver on Sunday.

Aside from Ayton, the Suns have also been without point guard Chris Paul due to a groin injury that happened in Game 2. Paul has also been ruled out for Thursday’s game. Devin Booker was also hurt in Game 5 after landing awkwardly on his left foot in the first quarter, but is expected to play.

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and five assists in the series thus far. With injuries plaguing the Suns lineup, the Suns will look to Durant now more than ever to rise to the occasion, hopefully to keep their championship hopes alive.

