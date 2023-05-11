110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix police mourn loss of two officers in single week

Sgt. Tim Wheeler and Officer Mark Aker died a day apart this week due to separate medical events.
Sgt. Tim Wheeler and Officer Mark Aker died a day apart this week due to separate medical events.(Phoenix Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is mourning the loss of two of their fellow officers who died just one day apart this week.

In a social media post, the department said that Sgt. Tim Wheeler died at his home on Tuesday after suffering a medical event. Just hours before, police officials had confirmed that Officer Mark Aker had died after also suffering a medical episode while on duty on Wednesday. A police spokesperson confirmed that his death didn’t happen during an active call.

“The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is heartbroken over the unexpected loss of Officer Mark Aker yesterday. For nearly 30 years, Officer Aker served the citizens of Phoenix with the utmost integrity and dedication,” said police union spokesperson President Darrell Kriplean on Thursday. “We grieve with his family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Aker had been with Phoenix police since 1994 and worked in the Maryvale-Estrella Mountain Precinct. Sgt. Wheeler joined in 2007 and worked at the Desert Horizon Precinct. No other information, including their causes of death, has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

