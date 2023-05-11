110 ° Day Contest
Mesa church helping migrants as Title 42 ends

The pastor at El Buen Pastor in Mesa said dozens of migrants are dropped off at his church...
The pastor at El Buen Pastor in Mesa said dozens of migrants are dropped off at his church every week.(Pastor Hector Ramirez/Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is bracing for an increase in migrants as the pandemic-era policy Title 42 ends Thursday. It is not just down at the border; nonprofits and churches in Phoenix are preparing too. The pastor at El Buen Pastor in Mesa said dozens of migrants are dropped off at his church every week. Hector Ramirez expects that number to double. “I feel a lot of compassion and love for those people. When I was a child, I slept on the streets, had no food. I got support and help. They gave me a hand to help myself to become what I am today,” said Ramirez.

The church provides shelter, food, clothing, and transportation to the airport, where many are headed to reunite with family in other states. Phoenix Sky Harbor tells Arizona’s Family about 200 migrants are bused to the airport every day. Officials said many of them are coming to Yuma, and staff is meeting with migrants to help with the travel process. “It is an opportunity for them to come to us but we know that so many people coming here. They are not staying here. They are going to be deported,” said Ramirez.

El Buen Pastor in Mesa needs donations, like clothing, food and hygiene products. If you want to help, you can contact Ramirez at (480) 343-7361 or Hctrramirez73@gmail.com.

