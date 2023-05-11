Man to serve nearly 8 years for hit-and-run that killed Goodyear teen

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of killing a teen boy in a hit-and-run in Goodyear last year learned his fate on Wednesday afternoon. Richard Romo Jr. was sentenced in the death of 13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso, and was given the maximum punishment of 8.75 years. However, he will receive a credit of about one year, so he will serve 7.75 years.

On April 26, 2022, police say Buensuceso was riding his bike home after school near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway when he was struck by Romo. Investigators said Romo got out of his truck, looked at Buensuceso lying on the ground, and then got back in his truck and took off. Children who witnessed the crash said it sounded like an “explosion,” court paperwork says. Buensuceso was rushed to the hospital but died hours after the collision.

Two days after the crash, Romo was arrested at his home less than half a mile from the crash site after a neighbor’s surveillance video helped locate his pickup truck. Investigators found his truck had damage to the front grill and bumper. Romo reportedly told police the crash was an accident and that “his life was over.” Romo has a criminal history, with roughly six DUI and drug charges.

Friends, teachers and family members of Buensuceso gave statements regarding the sentencing. Many remembered Buensuceso as a funny and loving child who wanted to be a doctor when he grew up, while others said Romo should have been handed a longer sentence. “The defendant’s actions leading up to the accident were irresponsible and showed a complete disregard for safety of others on the road. Their recklessness not only resulted in the death of my dear friend, but also caused irreparable harm to his loved ones and community,” one friend wrote.

