Judge throws out Sen. Wendy Rogers’ restraining order request against reporter

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Flagstaff judge tossed out Wednesday Sen. Wendy Rogers’ request for a restraining order against a reporter. Rogers asked the court to stop Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez from investigating claims about where she lives, saying she was being harassed. Sanchez was looking into whether Rogers lives outside of the northern Arizona district she represents and visited two of Rogers’ homes in Tempe and Chandler. However, Judge Howard Grodman dismissed the injunction, stating Rogers could tell Sanchez to not go to her house.

Rogers’ request sparked criticism among media outlets, saying a restraining order would be in violation of First Amendment rights and hurt the press. Sanchez’s attorney says they’ll be submitting a claim for Rogers to pay for the court costs.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.