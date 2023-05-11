110 ° Day Contest
Goodbye 80s, hello 100 temps on Saturday

For Mother’s Day, it will be a warm one as well, with highs in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning, with a low of 62 degrees at Sky Harbor, which is 6 degrees below normal. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Our average high this time of year is 92 degrees. The winds have lightened up a bit, and we are seeing some high ozone concentrations, so the AZDEQ has issued an Air Quality Alert through Thursday.

In the next few days, we will start to see temperatures trending upward as we get closer to the weekend. There is a chance we could see triple digits on Saturday. For Mother’s Day, it will be a warm one as well, with highs in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

One thing you will notice is it will start feeling a bit more humid as we get closer to next week. This moisture will bring us a slight chance of storms here in the valley and a better chance of storms in the high country. Temperatures will also stay above average through next week as well.

