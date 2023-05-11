110 ° Day Contest
Family of killed Mesa teen urge shooter to come forward

Jeremiah Aviles was killed while at a teammates home.
Jeremiah Aviles was killed while at a teammates home.(Red Mountain Football)
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of Jeremiah Aviles flew in from California to remember the person who he was recounting his time as a football player for Red Mountain High School, as well as urge the shooter to come forward. Aviles was shot and killed at a teammate’s house early Sunday morning. Police have not arrested anyone and are relying on search warrants to bring answers that can crack the case.

“We want justice, we want to know what happened,” said Omar Aviles Sr., Jeremiah’s father. Aviles Sr. wants to know what law enforcement wants to know: Who pulled the trigger inside the teammate’s house near University and Gilbert roads in Mesa?

“This should be an open and shut case,” Avila Sr. said. Jeremiah was playing video games inside of his teammate’s house before shots were fired. Around 2 a.m. police were called to the home and Jeremiah was found dead. Investigators spoke with everyone inside the home and aren’t looking for any other suspects. Police don’t know if the shooting was accidental or on purpose. Omar Aviles Jr., Jeremiah’s brother, wants the person responsible to step forward. “I forgive who shot my brother, I just want him to admit what he did, do his time, he’ll be accountable in this life or the next, come forward,” said Aviles Jr.

Instead of celebrating high school graduation, the Aviles family is planning a funeral, but more importantly, they’re remembering how the teen lived, not how he died. “Loveable kid, great personality and everybody likes him,” Aviles Sr. said. “Jeremiah is still with us in our hearts,” Aviles Jr. said.

There is a vigil planned at Red Mountain Park at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 p.m. on Thursday at Red Mountain High School.

