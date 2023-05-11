Fallen Yavapai County deputy to be honored at national memorial

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Yavapai County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last year will be honored in Washington, D.C., as part of National Police Week. The family of Sgt. Rick Lopez, along with Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes and other deputies, are traveling to the nation’s capital for the events that begin on Wednesday, May 11.

On June 28, 2022, Sgt. Rick “RLo” Lopez was shot outside a home in Cordes Lake while trying to serve papers. He was flown to a Phoenix hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was the first Yavapai County deputy killed since 1973.

This Saturday, May 13, his name will be read out loud during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall, along with other officers whose names are being engraved on the Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial. That will be followed by a memorial service next Monday.

Sheriff Rhodes was on Good Morning Arizona on Thursday while at Sky Harbor, waiting to catch a flight to Washington. “Police week and the interment of Sgt. Lopez’s name on the national law officer’s memorial is the highest honor that we can possibly give to him and his family,” Sheriff Rhodes said. “It’s an honor that nobody ever wants, but we’re in this situation and we want to make sure that his life, his sacrifice is memorialized and that everybody remembers what law enforcement officers all across this country go through every day.”

