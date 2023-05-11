Diamondbacks open 4-game series against Giants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off a four-game series against division-rival San Francisco Giants on Thursday after a “frustrating” three-game series against the Miami Marlins, where they dropped two of three against the 19-19 club.

Heading into the final stretch of their 10-game homestand with a 20-17 record, the D-backs will get their first look at the Giants at Chase Field this season. The Giants, skidding as of late, just wrapped up a three-game series against the last place Washington Nationals in which they lost two of three, capped off by a 11-6 loss on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks aren’t too happy about their 5-4 loss on Wednesday, deeming it was a game, a series for that matter, in which they should’ve won.

“I think there’s some frustration in there,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told MLB.com. “I don’t think we expected to lose today’s game. I think we walked into the dugout today and -- even through the course of it all the way through the final out of the game -- I thought we were going to win the game. I think everyone in that dugout did too. So I think we’re a little frustrated.”

The D-backs will open the series with Tommy Henry on the mound on Thursday. The southpaw has merely avoided catastrophe in two starts this season, allowing nine earned runs in 15.2 innings pitched this season. In response, the Giants will have Alex Cobb on the mound, hoping that a stellar start tonight will shift momentum. Cobb, 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA in 40.1 innings, will pose a threat to Arizona hitters who’ve struggled with runners in scoring position as of late.

