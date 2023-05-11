Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 10, 2023:

Sake Tini Sushi and Bar - 1120 S Dobson Rd, Mesa

3 violations

Spicy crab mix not at proper temperature

Sushi rice with no time stamp

Multiple dead roaches throughout restaurant

Zipps Sports Grill - 3647 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee phone and purse stored above food

Worker not washing hands properly

No soap and hand wash sink

Eggs and cabbage kept past discard date

RnR Restaurant - 3737 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

Toxic substances not labeled

Raw tuna cooling above ketchup

Pancake batter not kept cold enough

Limes and ice in hand wash sink

Culver’s Restaurant - 1841 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

4 violations

Cooked mushrooms not kept hot enough

Beef and chicken not kept cold enough

Mop sink faucet connected to chemical dispenser

American Legion Post #44 - 7145 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale

5 violations

Bottle of mayo sauce with organic matter growing in it

Raw chicken stored over cooked potatoes

Pot of cooked beef not cooling properly

Large amount of grease build-up on walls and floors

Live roaches in glue traps in kitchen

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Copper Door Bar and Grill - 13818 N 51st Ave, Glendale

American Legion Post #65 - 1624 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix

Hungry Howie’s Pizza - 2934 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Domino’s Pizza - 4085 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Dos Gringos - 1958 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Tony’s Café - 301 W. Main Street, Avondale

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.