Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 10, 2023:

Sake Tini Sushi and Bar - 1120 S Dobson Rd, Mesa

3 violations

  • Spicy crab mix not at proper temperature
  • Sushi rice with no time stamp
  • Multiple dead roaches throughout restaurant

Zipps Sports Grill - 3647 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee phone and purse stored above food
  • Worker not washing hands properly
  • No soap and hand wash sink
  • Eggs and cabbage kept past discard date

RnR Restaurant - 3737 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

  • Toxic substances not labeled
  • Raw tuna cooling above ketchup
  • Pancake batter not kept cold enough
  • Limes and ice in hand wash sink

Culver’s Restaurant - 1841 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

4 violations

  • Cooked mushrooms not kept hot enough
  • Beef and chicken not kept cold enough
  • Mop sink faucet connected to chemical dispenser

American Legion Post #44 - 7145 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale

5 violations

  • Bottle of mayo sauce with organic matter growing in it
  • Raw chicken stored over cooked potatoes
  • Pot of cooked beef not cooling properly
  • Large amount of grease build-up on walls and floors
  • Live roaches in glue traps in kitchen

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Copper Door Bar and Grill - 13818 N 51st Ave, Glendale

American Legion Post #65 - 1624 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix

Hungry Howie’s Pizza - 2934 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Domino’s Pizza - 4085 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Dos Gringos - 1958 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Tony’s Café - 301 W. Main Street, Avondale

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

